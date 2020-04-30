Purdue's depth at cornerback took a hit with news today that junior Kenneth Major has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com.

Sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey project to be the Boilermaker starting cornerbacks in 2020. And Geovonte Howard is expected to arrive this summer from a junior college. Purdue also has redshirt freshman Nyles Beverly and junior Jordan Rucker. And fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley also can play cornerback. True freshman Anthony Romphf arrived early and took part in the eight spring practices conducted before Purdue was shut down for the pandemic.



The 6-0, 195-pound Major started 16 games for the Boilermakers the last two seasons and played in 24 games. He redshirted in 2017 after being part of Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class. Major tallied a combined 79 tackles the past two seasons. He had a team-high three interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

Counting Major, Purdue--coming off a 4-8 season (3-6 Big Ten)--now has what is believed to be 10 players in the transfer portal. Some already have found homes:

TE Darius Pittman, Jr. (Temple)

WR Noah Ellison, So.

CB Tyler Hamilton, So.

G/DT Alex Criddle, Sr.

WR Jordan Bonner, RSFr.

LB Ja’Qurius Smith, RSFr.

DL Giovanni Reviere. So. (Chattanooga)

CB Byron Perkins, RSFr.

LB Cornel Jones, Jr. (Florida State)

