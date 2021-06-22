When it came to Purdue landing a commitment from Ohio tight end Charlie Kenrich from Lakota East High, the Boilermakers had a lot of family help.

“Well, I think obviously the education is first-rate," Lakota East High coach Rick Haynes told GoldandBlack.com when asked why Kenrich picked Purdue. “I think it's close to home, and I don't think it hurt that I think he's a fourth generation Purdue Boilermaker. I think his great grandpa and his grandpa and his dad all went there. So, I don’t think that hurt them at all."

The 6-4, 225-pound Kenrich is the fifth commitment in Purdue's 2022 class, joining Cross Watson, Brady Allen, Nic Caraway and Domanick Moon.

Lakota East High is in the Cincinnati suburbs, where Kenrich played against some top talent at the highest level of the sport in the Buckeye State. The Thunderhawk program--which went 4-4 in 2020--competes in the rugged Greater Miami Conference in southwest Ohio.



The three-star Rivals.com prospect drew offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Michigan State, Buffalo, Toledo, Air Force and Marshall, among others, before picking Purdue last Saturday.

Kenrich fills what was a big position of need for Purdue. The Boilermakers signed one tight end in their Class of 2021: Drew Biber.

The tight end spot is anchored by junior Payne Durham and sophomores Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau. Purdue also has junior Jack Cravaack and sophomore Paul Piferi (a former quarterback) at the position, as well as redshirt freshman walk-on Ben Buechel and Biber.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Haynes, in his 12th year on the job operating a program built around the triple-option offense, to get the low-down on Purdue’s latest prep commitment.