Kent State OT commits to Purdue

Purdue has been in the market for a transfer portal offensive tackle. And it landed one today with a commitment from Kent State's Daniel Johnson.

The 6-5, 307-pound Johnson is a native of London, Ontario, playing for Central Catholic High. He was born in Nairobi, Kenya. A Class of 2018 product, Johnson has up to two seasons of eligibility. He visited Purdue on March 25.

"Playing basketball my whole life, I feel like my quickness and my feet are my strengths as an OT," said Johnson, who is coming off a torn patella. "I am able to stick with a lot of athletic guys.

Another asset: His long arms.



"I can keep defenders away from me in the pass game," said Johnson.



Johnson, who entered the portal on Feb. 16, had offers from Louisiana-Monroe, UConn, Tulane, North Texas, New Mexico State and Buffalo, among others. He is the second portal offensive lineman the Boilermakers have added, joining Florida International guard Sione Finau who committed in December.

Purdue also has an offer out to Northern Colorado offensive tackle Grant Stephens.



Johnson is the eighth transfer Jeff Brohm has landed since the end of the 2021 season, joining wideouts Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn), LEO Scotty Humpich (Murray State) and cornerbacks Reese Taylor (Indiana), Tee Denson (Kansas State), Bryce Hampton (Adams State) in addition to Finau.

Johnson, who has a brother who plays receiver in the CFL, will join a line that needs veteran help. Fifth-year senior Eric Miller (left) and redshirt junior Cam Craig (right) could be Purdue's No. 1 tackles. Sophomores Marcus Mbow (right) and Mahamane Moussa (left) also have seen time at tackle in the spring, along with redshirt sophomore Nalin Fox. Redshirt freshman tackle Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter left the team this spring.

