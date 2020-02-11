WESTFIELD — It's early still in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Purdue's actions suggest Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox to be a clear Boilermaker priority.

In late January, head coach Jeff Brohm visited Pulaski County High School along with assistant coaches Chris Barclay, Brian Brohm and Ryan Wallace to watch Cox work out.

A week or so later, Barclay came back with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco for another look.