Kentucky linebacker an early Purdue priority
WESTFIELD — It's early still in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but Purdue's actions suggest Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox to be a clear Boilermaker priority.
In late January, head coach Jeff Brohm visited Pulaski County High School along with assistant coaches Chris Barclay, Brian Brohm and Ryan Wallace to watch Cox work out.
A week or so later, Barclay came back with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco for another look.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news