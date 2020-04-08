Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox commits to Purdue
Purdue has landed its fourth Class of 2021 commitment, this one being Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox.
The Boilermakers recruited the 6-foot-3, 240-or-so-pounder from Pulaski County High School for one of its outside linebacker positions as it transitions to more 3-4-oriented personnel under new coordinator Bob Diaco.
Cox also held offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Cincinnati and others.
He joins offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter, wide receiver Preston Terrell and cornerback Brandon Calloway as part of Purdue's 2021 haul to date.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.