Purdue has landed its fourth Class of 2021 commitment, this one being Kentucky linebacker Tristan Cox.

The Boilermakers recruited the 6-foot-3, 240-or-so-pounder from Pulaski County High School for one of its outside linebacker positions as it transitions to more 3-4-oriented personnel under new coordinator Bob Diaco.

Cox also held offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Cincinnati and others.

He joins offensive lineman Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter, wide receiver Preston Terrell and cornerback Brandon Calloway as part of Purdue's 2021 haul to date.

More to come ...