Purdue's new Air Strike defense had a rough go of it in the Boilermakers' season opener against Fresno State two weeks ago, leaving players and coaches "hungry" heading into the Virginia Tech game. That hunger and motivation led to a successful day at the office for Kevin Kane's group in Blacksburg.

"We made a big deal our first week about doing your job and that's exactly what guys did this past week. They did their job, they lined up, they made people earn things and if they earned it, they earned it but if not, we got the ball down," Kane said.

Senior inside linebacker OC Brothers admitted that the Boilermakers lacked discipline in week one, which in part led to giving up 39 points to the Bulldogs. The veteran leader believes Purdue flipped the switch in that area on Saturday, however.

"I feel like the main key was just discipline, I thought that's something we harped on a lot last week. We go by the term CTD, competitive, tough, disciplined, and I felt like we had the first two parts the first game but coming into this game really had to be disciplined," Brothers said. "I feel like we definitely executed that."

The Boilermakers allowed 17 points and less than 300 yards on offense against the Hokies and even more impressively held the Virginia Tech offense to a measly 11 total yards rushing in the 24-17 victory.

That mark was good for the least amount of rushing yards Purdue has allowed on the road in school history, and now ranks the unit 12th in the country in rush yards allowed per game through two weeks. Kane wants a stout rush defense to be a staple of his unit, especially with all of the electric running backs that call the Big Ten home.

"I think our guys have bought into good teams stop the run," Kane said. "I think in order for us to be a good team in this conference, we're gonna have to be a really good run defense. So it just starts with whomever we play, we got to have the mentality that if they're gonna beat us they're gonna have to throw it over our heads."

Purdue's performance on third down was also one of the biggest improvements from week one, holding the Hokies to just 2-12 in that category after allowing Fresno State to reach a mark of 11-17 the week prior.

The improved mark also played a part in Purdue holding a 16 minute advantage in time of possession. Kane believes a large part in the Boilermakers' success was their ability to cause chaos in the backfield and put pressure on the quarterback.

Marquis Wilson and Markevious Brown, Purdue's main contributors at the cornerback position, have taken a step forward as well. The tandem combined to allow four catches for 23 yards on 12 targets while in coverage. The secondary as a whole has come up with three interceptions through two games, with true freshman Dillon Thieneman having two on his own.

"They've made an immediate impact since they've been here. I think on our defensive we do play man coverage and [so you've] got to be able to cover and they've done a great job of that," Kane said.

While Purdue showed massive improvements in week two and have put some good things on tape, Kevin Kane still thinks the group has a ways to go before it reaches the level he and Ryan Walters expect out of a defense.

"I think year one in this process, I think the guys have a huge knowledge of what we want to get done from how we line up to how we play how we call it. Everything's been very very good, we just gotta go out there and continue to gel as a unit I think," Kane said.