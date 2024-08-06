For the Big Ten's worst scoring defense a year ago, Purdue has more than enough to clean up if it is to improve on the defensive side of the ball this fall. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane acknowledges changes are needed to raise the level of play from his group, which has been a focus for the Boilermakers this off-season and leading into fall camp.

Despite being near the top of the conference in tackles for loss and sacks, a backbreaking explosive play wound up negating the good work the defense did in key spots last season. Eliminating those big plays is the biggest key to turning a poor defense into a strength moving forward.

The secret to doing so? Being more precise when in position to make a play, says Kane.

"If we can eliminate explosive plays, I think that's obviously one of our Achilles heels from last year. You know, we had guys in positions that make plays. Now we just got to make them. That's going to be the key to success. If we make teams earn it down the field here, then, nine times out of 10 they're going to screw it up before we do," Kane said on Tuesday.

"You can't be bang or bust and that's the emphasis, right? We gotta line up and keep the ball in front of us, and the more we screw it up versus them, that's a problem. So every day it's talking about being physical, fast, and then precise. You know, we got to be precise in everything that we do," Kane said.

The physicality and intensity wasn't an issue last year and the same can be said through a week of fall camp in 2024, with no better indicator being the first day of practice in pads. There were a couple of instances where players got into it, which showed Kane the level of intensity his group brought, but reeling that in and using it to execute assignments will be a key for the unit.

"There was a couple scuffles early. But, you know, we've got to be disciplined. Just because you have pads on to, you can't forget to do your job. So it's good to get out there, day one of pads, and guys are flying around having fun. At the end of the day, it's a physical game, so we got to be physical," Kane said.

The lack of having to teach and coach effort has been music to Kane's ears, as it allows him and the rest of the defensive staff to prioritize getting into the finer details of Purdue's Air Strike defense.

"The more we can just coach them and not have to babysit these guys, it's kind of been a huge plus for us. They're taking a lot of ownership in this defense, and that's allowing us to coach the finer details and get better, which is fun," Kane said.