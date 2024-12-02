Key points from Mike Bobinski's press conference

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski fielded questions on Monday, a day after he made the decision to move on from head football coach Ryan Walters, following two poor seasons in West Lafayette. Bobinski now leads a search to find Purdue's third head coach in four years. Bobinski touched on why the change was made, what didn't work with Walters at the helm, a timeline for hiring the next head coach and much more in a 20+ minute press conference. Boiler Upload gives you the key points from Bobinski's media availability this afternoon.

Advertisement

When and why he decided to make a change:

Bobinski was left with no choice. A move had to be made to halt the free fall Purdue's football program had taken in the last two years. The hope for Ryan Walters to become the next great coach in West Lafayette dwindled down until Bobinski saw no turnaround in sight. "It got to the point where I just no longer had the confidence that you could turn this thing around. The sort of the tidal wave of negative events and poor performances became overwhelming," Bobinski said. "It was within the last several weeks that it just became clear that this is just not going to be turnable under the current conditions." "I thought the negative energy had become so much around our program that the only, the only way forward was to make a change, and that's where we are again," Bobinski said. Bobinski also disclosed that Saturday's 66-0 loss to Indiana did not factor into his decision making process when he decided to move on from Walters.

Why didn't things work out for Ryan Walters at Purdue?

At the end of the day, Bobinski saw what everybody else saw when watching the Boilermakers on Saturdays. A bad football team. The lack of complimentary football, which was something stressed throughout the year, was of particular concern. "Couldn't string together good possessions. We never played football in a complimentary way. We have a decent defensive stand, and then we go out and three-and-out, or we drive the ball down the field and either score a touchdown or kick a field goal, and then we get run over on defense. We just couldn't string together good, quality execution. And at the end of the day, this is the ultimate game of execution. If you can't execute consistently, you're going to end up where we ended up this year," Bobinski said. Bobinski also added that he didn't believe the construction of the staff in West Lafayette was up to par, pointing to the lack of execution on the field, as well as not having the right pieces in place from a wholistic perspective. "I don't think the staff clicked, and I don't think we ever had a cohesive situation," Bobinski said. "The overall strength of our staff, and I don't want to, I'm not trying to belittle any of those guys. They're all really good people, but it just didn't collectively work. They just never fit together in a way that was effective and allowed us to execute well, to have the schemes that look sound. it just sort of came apart as right before our eyes as the year went on, and that's obvious to everybody."

Short timeline for landing next head coach:

Bobinski proposed a quick timeline for the Boilermakers to find their new head coach, with the transfer portal window and high school recruiting ramping up at the end of the year. He offered a potential hire within the next week to 10 days. "Our goal is moving forward in the most effective, efficient and expeditious way possible, to restore Purdue football to the level of success that we all expect, aspire to, and know that we're capable of," Bobinski said. "We want to make sure that we're deliberate and we identify and focus on the very best candidate going forward. My guess is that that would take a week, 10 days, something like that," Bobinski said. The timeline could coincide with conference championship games that are set to take place next weekend and features of number of potential candidates, Tyson Helton (Western Kentucky), Jon Sumrall (Tulane), Barry Odom (UNLV). Rich Rodriguez (Jacksonville State), Tim Albin (Ohio), Charles Huff (Marshall).

On whether Purdue will target an offensive minded coach next:

Two of Purdue's most successful head coaches came from offensive backgrounds in Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm, coinciding with the Boilermakers' history as a team known for their lethal passing attacks. Ryan Walters was the opposite of that. Will Purdue now return back to its roots and bring in someone to revitalize the offense? Doing that is obviously the goal, but Bobinski wouldn't say that Purdue would definitely bring in an offensive head coach, rather someone who can raise the play of all three phases, regardless of their background. Most importantly, a winner. "It's a natural phenomenon that when you go in in certain direction, hire a very strong and successful coordinator, and it doesn't work that you then are naturally thinking about, well, maybe the profile needs to be different. Maybe we need an experienced head coach, or somebody that's done it before," Bobinski said. "We're going to go back to a winning coach. That's what we're going to go back to. I think you can do that in a lot of different ways. If you look at the best teams around the country right now, their profiles are across the board. You have to be good on offense, on defense and really sound on special teams. You can't miss in any one of those," Bobinski said.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

On how NIL and revenue sharing change will benefit Purdue moving forward:

Purdue has struggled through the NIL era of college football, for obvious reasons, and it was something Bobinski acknowledged. That may be changing, however, with revenue sharing coming into play that he believes will level the playing field for the Boilermakers in that regard. "The last two years, actually, last two and a half to three years with the NIL world, the way it evolved, was very different, and honestly, that world did not advantage Purdue. That was a challenge for us for a variety of reasons. Our folks don't necessarily respond warmly to the way NIL has evolved in the recent past, but that's going to change as we move forward, and I think that will bring the world back to us in a very positive way," Bobinski said. "There will be a very well resourced position who will participate fully in the revenue share situation. That is a commitment that Purdue has made, and we intend to provide our coaches, obviously we're talking about football today, with a very much a level playing field, with people that they're competing against from a revenue share perspective. So that will be very positive," Bobinski said. Bobinski wants a coach who can adapt to the new age of college football and all that comes along with it, outside of the white lines. "You need a coach that understands that, that embraces that, and understands that the new world is going to require a new way of thinking. You can't dislike the way things have evolved because they have evolved, you've got to be able to thrive in that and find a way to be successful," Bobinski said.

On Purdue as a job:

Purdue is in a much different place than it was just two years ago, when Walters was hired. The Boilermakers went from a Big Ten Championship Game appearance to one of the worst seasons in program history in the blink of an eye. Despite this and uncertainty surrounding NIL, Bobinski views Purdue as a golden opportunity and a very attractive job for coaches across the country. "This is a really good job. Doesn't mean it's an easy job. Those are two different things, but it is a very good job," Bobinski said. "We already bring a tremendous set of facilities. We bring a great fan base. We bring tradition of success, again, history of doing really good things in football, where you have guys in the NFL, all of that is here, a great community. So I believe it's a very, very attractive job." "Now we're in the Big Ten. Big Ten is 18 teams. There are no easy ones. That's just a fact of life. So you have to be willing and eyes wide open being up to that challenge as a coach, but I know that there are those folks out there that will do so and be willing to take that on, because we do provide tremendous opportunity," Bobinski said.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com