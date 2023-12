The Texas HS football state championships run very late in the season, so they serve as one of the last updates for recruiting updates during the year. This weekend Keylan Abrams, a defensive end from DeSoto, Texas got his second straight Class 6A Division II state championsip in the Lone Star state.

Abrams' DeSoto HS had a dominant showing at AT&T Stadium, winning 74-14 to cap an undefeated season.