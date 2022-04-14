King Doerue remains option No. 1 at running back

Purdue knows it can count on King Doerue. And that’s comforting.

“I think I am the oldest guy in the room,” Doerue said. "I am trying to lead by example and bring the other guys along because at the end of the day, we are going to need everybody.”

Doerue offers a degree of certainty to a running back unit that has questions. Zander Horvath, the No. 1 back in 2021, is gone, hoping to forge a career in the NFL. That has thrust Doerue front-and-center as the team’s presumptive top running back this season.