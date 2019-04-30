CINCINNATI — North Hardin (Ky.) defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine turned a few heads during one-on-one action at Sunday's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Cincinnati. As a result, the four-star prospect took home defensive line MVP honors.

Purdue is among the schools recruiting Oxendine the hardest, as he said prior to Sunday's camp.

"I talked to Coach (Nick) Holt the other day, he came up to the school," Oxendine said. "I was up there a few weeks ago for one of their practices. We always talk. I get updates from Coach (Reggie) Johnson every now and then, we talk almost every week."