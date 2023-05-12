Men of Mackey announced their third signing this week, with Kyle Mangas returning for the 2023 TBT. He joins Kelsey Barlow, Robbie Hummel, Lewis Jackson, and Nojel Eastern as the five players the team has announced thus far and the first non-Purdue player who will rep the old gold and black.

Mangas played with Men of Mackey in the 2021 and 2022 TBT events, being one of the top scorers for the team last year. He scored 15 points per game and was over 70% from three-point range for head coach Ryne Smith.

The Warsaw, Indiana native was one of the most prolific players in NAIA history during his career at Indiana Wesleyan. Mangas finished his college career with 3,453 points, earning Crossroads League Player of the Year four times, first-team All-American honors four times, and twice winning the NAIA Player of the Year award.

Following his standout career at the NAIA level, Mangas has carved out a successful overseas career over the last two years. He played his first professional season in the Czech Republic and was second in the league, averaging 20.5 points per game.

This season, he moved up to the top league in Lithuania and suited up for Siauliai. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 38% from three-point range.

Mangas will bring elite shot-making ability and some sneaky athleticism to Men of Mackey later this summer.