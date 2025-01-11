Purdue lands Auburn defensive end transfer T.J. Lindsey

Purdue football added another talented defensive lineman to the mix today, landing Auburn transfer T.J. Lindsey out of the transfer portal. A source confirmed the move to Boiler Upload.

Lindsey took an official visit to West Lafayette at the start of the new year, followed by trips to Nebraska and SMU, before landing on the Boilermakers as his destination.

Lindsey was a former highly-touted prospect, as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, as well as the No. 117 overall player and 11th-ranked defensive end in the nation, according to Rivals. The IMG product chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama, Colorado, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and others.

UNLV and Arkansas also recruited Lindsey, and with parts of those two staffs coming together, land Lindsey after he hit the open market again.

Lindsey played in just one game during his true freshman campaign, tallying two tackles against Alabama A&M, before entering the transfer portal.

Purdue has now added three edge rushers to the mix this off-season via the transfer portal, with Lindsey following CJ Nunnally IV (Akron) and Breeon Ishmail (Michigan). That trio joins returners CJ Madden, Jamari Payne and Trey Smith, as well as incoming freshman Landon Brooks.

The Boilermakers have notched their 29th total portal commitment of the cycle as well.