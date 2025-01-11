Purdue talks Nebraska at Purdue | Matt Painter, TKR, and Camden Heide video

(Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Purdue turns its attention to a Nebraska team that's had his number the last few seasons.

Purdue wasn't tough enough against Nebraska last year.





There's no sugar coating the drubbing Nebraska inflicted on Purdue at Nebraska last season in the two teams only matchup, 88-72. Purdue lost the possession battle by ten in its only loss by double-digits during the season besides the National Title game against UConn.





Now Purdue gets to host Nebraska as one of the conference's hottest team. Purdue's coming off a road win against Rutgers, and four wins in a row, all by 18 points or more including two road Big Ten wins.

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Ahead of Nebraska, we talked with Trey Kaufman-Renn who will now take the focus of Nebraska's nasty interior defense. TKR talks about how prefers to attack defenses that double like Nebraska, how he needs to stay out of foul trouble, and how Caleb Furst has helped transform the team.

Camden Heide

Heide has been a big reason for Purdue's defensive transformation, but right now, its his offense that's taken a plunge. The normal sharp shooter has gone 3 of 21 from three in the last eight games. Listen to how Heide handled it mentally, the trust he has in his shot, and doing the other things to stay productive on the floor.

Matt Painter