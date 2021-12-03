Lack of run game hasn't slowed Purdue success
Who says you need a good running game to win?
Purdue trashed that football bromide in 2021, forging an 8-4 record while ranking last in the Big Ten in rushing with an 83.3-yard average. And that per-game average is last in the conference by a wide margin, as No. 13 Penn State averages 106.6 rushing yards.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news