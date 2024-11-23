Lack of winning plays dooms Purdue's chance at win in East Lansing

It's miraculous the Boilermakers have any feet left considering how much they've shot themselves in them this season. The season-long trend of self-induced miscues reared its ugly head on Friday night, as the Boilermakers put themselves in yet another hole they couldn't crawl out of.

A disastrous first half began to fully unravel when Devin Mockobee put the football on the turf in the second quarter, with the Boilermakers already facing a 10-3 deficit. Mockobee's second fumble of the season gave the surging Spartans a golden scoring opportunity on the heels of a field goal just moments earlier.

Then, the defense continued the not-so-fun trend. As Michigan State looked to score off the turnover, Dillon Thieneman appeared to secure his first interception of the season, but a pass interference call on freshman cornerback Tarrion Grant nixed those plans that would have given the Boilermakers the ball in Spartan territory.

The penalty got Michigan State inside Purdue's ten-yard line, where the defense held up for two plays and forced a third and goal from the 9-yard line. Jeffrey M'Ba was subsequently flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for shoving a Spartan offensive linemen, giving Michigan State a fresh set of downs, and a touchdown just two plays later.

Purdue's struggling field goal unit made it a trifecta later on the following possession, as Bennett Boehnlein botched a high snap and Ben Freehill sent the attempt into the back of the head of his long snapper Nick Levy. It was the second red zone trip that went without a touchdown in the half.

The Boilermakers, as they have with regularity this season, were falling apart throughout the first 30 minutes of play. That would allow Michigan State to jump out to a 24-3 halftime advantage as the Purdue defense struggled to get off the field.

Throughout the first half, the Purdue defense was able to get Michigan State in third down and long on several occasions. That's when Aidan Chiles was able to make his magic happen. Purdue came into Friday with the second-worst third down defense in the conference, allowing opponents to continue drives 48% of the time.

That mark increased against one of the worst third down offenses in the conference, as Michigan State was 38% coming into the game, with the Spartans going 6-7 on third down in the first half and 6-14 for the game, but made up for two shortcomings with a pair of fourth down conversions.

The Boilermakers had four instances of third and eight or longer in the first half, and the Spartans converted on each of them. The longest of which was a 3rd and 17 in which Thieneman nabbed a momentum shifting interception, had it not been for the aforementioned penalty, which Ryan Walters was visibly frustrated about following the game.

The Spartans also cashed in on all three of their red zone opportunities in the first half, holding a 21-3 margin in that category over the game's first 30 minutes. Michigan State entered the day with a 72% mark in that area, which was lower than even the Boilermakers in the Big Ten. Purdue's worst-ranked red zone defense opened an opportunity, however. One that the Spartans took full advantage of.

The winning plays Purdue has lacked all season were once again absent throughout the first half.