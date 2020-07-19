GoldandBlack - Lafayette's Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn may turn out to be a high-level prospect

Purdue won't have to look very far for one of its top Class of 2023 targets, as McCutcheon High School's Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn figures to be a player Boilermaker coaches — among many others — zero In on from the rising-sophomore class. The high-scoring guard and lifelong Lafayette resident wound up being quite mistaken early last season when he figured he might struggle throughout his freshman year.

"After the first game of the season — we lost to West Lafayette — I thought it might be a tough season," Gibbs-Lawhorn said at the Midwest Invitational last weekend at Grand Park, "and that I'd really have to get through it and get better, but after that game, it felt like it was just first-game jitters, because it just clicked after that and I felt like I was pretty good." The 6-foot-1 scoring guard wound up averaging around 21 points per game for the season. "I did kind of surprise myself," he said. Under normal circumstances, this summer would have been an opportunity for Gibbs-Lawhorn to elevate his profile beyond his hometown. The pandemic, though, has cost and every other player in the country most of their opportunity to play against high-level competition at high-profile events. "In my mind, that's for later down the road," Gibbs-Lawhorn said. "Right now my goal is getting to be the best basketball player I can be and then later on, getting my college paid for." The tuition thing, that shouldn't be a problem. Continue reading below