A complimentary backfield comprised of Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. was an integral part in Purdue's offensive plans a year ago. Despite the departure of the now New York Giant running back, Lamar Conard looks to have a similar dynamic this fall, but with a new face entering the mix.

Illinois transfer Reggie Love III joins the Purdue backfield alongside returning starter Devin Mockobee to create another formidable one-two punch for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and company. While Love is a different type of back than the aforementioned Tracy, the fresh face compliments what Mockobee brings to the table.

"They compliment each other just beautifully," Conard said.

"The way I compliment 'Crazy Legs' is, you know, Mock does a lot of stuff. He's real twitchy. I'm a little bigger than Mock. You know, both of us are explosive, run hard. So just having another guy that can go out there and play all all three downs is fairly good to me," Love said.

Love has found himself in multiple roles throughout his career prior to West Lafayette, serving as the primary backup to All-American Chase Brown in 2022 before leading the Illini in attempts, yards and touchdowns last season.

Seeing Love lead a backfield in the Big Ten, as well as playing his role previously helped sell Conard on what the Illinois transfer could provide for the Boilermakers out of the transfer portal.

"All the things that I believe in, that coach Walters believes in, is Reggie Love. He is tough as nails. He is, in my opinion, an every down box running back. He can do the dirty work for you. He's quicker than you realize, a bit more burst, but he has more to his tank," Conard said.

Purdue has seen what Mockobee can do, leading the team in rushing in each of the last two seasons, but there is still another level the former walk-on can reach. The quest for doing so has required Mockobee to take his diet more seriously to expand his game and be more versatile out of the backfield.

"I've always had that kind of mentality to want to run through guys, but obviously I didn't have the size to do that last year or the year before. So, I think it'll make a very big difference with the weight that I have this year, to actually be able to run how I was more comfortable running, versus trying to get away from stuff," Mockobee said.

While Mockobee and Love are expected to split playing time, there is no envy on either side when it comes to snap counts or recognition. Conard sees Mockobee as the leader of the group, but believes the Boilermakers have two starting caliber players out of the backfield.