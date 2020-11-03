GoldandBlack - Larry Clisby retiring from Purdue basketball radio team

After four decades behind the mic, long-time Purdue basketball radio voice Larry Clisby Is retiring, Purdue announced Tuesday morning.

“For the last 40-plus years, Purdue Basketball has been a big part of my life, but I am ready to enjoy retirement and watch the Boilermakers from afar,” Clisby said in a press release. “There have been many great moments working with this program over the last 40 years that I can’t begin to name them all. I want to thank Coach Keady and Coach Painter and all of our listeners for all of their support and friendship. I will always be a huge Boilermaker fan.”

Clisby became Purdue's radio play-by-play man in 1977. His career with the Boilermaker program spanned the entirety of the Gene Keady Era and the entirety of Matt Painter's current tenure, which began in 2005.

His battles with cancer have been well-documented in recent years.

Clisby's long-time radio-team partner, Rob Blackman, will take over play-by-play responsibilities this season, and he'll joined by former Boilermaker player Bobby Riddell in a color analyst role. Ralph Taylor will continue on in his analyst role during home games also.

Purdue also announced Tuesday that WAZY 96.5 will become the new local radio home for its basketball games.