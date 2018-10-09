David Blough doesn't like to watch, remember or talk about the last time he faced Illinois.

The simple reason is in his last game vs. the Fighting Illini, Blough was left laying on the Ross-Ade Stadium turf with his ankle pointed in the wrong direction, before an ambulance hauled him off. At that moment on Nov. 4, 2017, Blough says he remembers using that ambulance ride to contemplate the short-term football ramifications and long-term life implications of the significant injury.

"When football gets taken away from you, it puts everything in perspective for you," Blough said. "That being the opponent, all the emotions get flooded back."

Before he's taped up for games, the Purdue quarterback sees three scars on his right leg, reminding him of the subsequent surgery that made him wonder whether he'd played his last game. All of these thoughts are motivational factors for Purdue's quarterback as the Boilermakers travel to Champaign on Saturday (3:30 p.m., BTN) to face the Fighting Illini for the final time during Blough's college career.

"I had never watched the TV copy of that game but eventually did and after watching that, there's some things that make me want to get after Illinois," Blough said. "Any human in this situation would want to have a great game against Illinois. You treat it like it's just another game but they'll get everything I've got."

During a fourth-quarter red-zone scramble, Blough suffered a dislocated ankle, a fractured fibula and ligament damage. Blough ended that eventual 29-10 win 16-of-24 for 194 yards then celebrated from the ambulance as Elijah Sindelar threw a touchdown shortly after Blough was injured. His reaction was one of the defining moments of Purdue's season.

"I think he was probably in shock like, 'Damn, I just broke my leg,' but obviously he was probably pissed because he was playing so well," Purdue center Kirk Barron said. "I think that was the second game he was the full-time starter and you get hurt like that, it breaks your heart for a guy that worked this entire off-season. He doesn't really talk about it much."

Initially, doctors gave Blough a six-to-nine-month timetable to return to football.

But Dr. David Porter, the surgeon based at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis who performed Blough's operation and, notably, consulted on Gordon Hayward's last year, then gave Blough an updated four-month rehabilitation prognosis.