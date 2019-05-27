First it was Rondale Moore. Then it was David Bell, Milton Wright, Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield. Could Lawaun Powell be the next blue-chip wideout who chooses Purdue?

Powell stars at East St. Louis High in Illinois, where he is part of a Flyers program that annually boasts lots of talent under noted coach Darren Sunkett. This year is no different. Purdue also is recruiting East St. Louis safety Antonio Johnson, rated by rivals.com as the No. 1 player in Illinois. Powell will catch passes from another Boilermaker target this fall: Class of 2021 QB Tyler Macon.

No doubt, Powell will garner his share of headlines his fall as one of East St. Louis’ biggest stars in 2019, rated as the No. 9 player in the Land of Lincoln. What is he hearing from Purdue.

“They show me a lot of love,” said Powell. “They want me to keep coming down to the campus. I have only been there once.”