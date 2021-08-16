LB O.C. Brothers is speedy dervish primed for just-add-water impact
O.C. Brothers.
It’s a name Purdue coach Jeff Brohm often referenced a few months, when Brothers arrived as a transfer from Auburn and impressed during spring drills. Since then, the buzz has continued to build around the linebacker from The Plains who looks primed to play a big role in 2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news