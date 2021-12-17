LB Robert McWilliams is in the portal for a second time

Purdue fifth-year senior linebacker Robert McWilliams has entered the transfer portal for a second time.

The 6-4 235-pound McWilliams entered the portal on Aug. 31 and then promptly withdrew the same day. The Miami native was part of Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class in 2017, but he never became a significant contributor during his tenure in West Lafayette.

During his career, McWilliams appeared in 14 games for the Boilermakers with one start. He had five career tackles.

Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, DT Bryce Austin, QB Jack Plummer and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021, in addition to McWilliams.