Purdue linebacker/safety Jalen Graham is expected to miss the next three-four contests--including today's game vs. FCS Indiana State--with an injury, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

The senior sustained a tibia impact fracture in the Boilermakers' season-opening 35-31 loss to Penn State on Sept. 1. The injury was detected in practice earlier this week. Graham is considered to be Purdue's best defender, a sure-fire NFL prospect who is primed for a big season.

Purdue plays next at Syracuse on Sept. 17. The Boilermakers finish September by welcoming Florida Atlantic for Homecoming on Sept. 24. It's hoped Graham will be back by October, which opens with back-to-back road games at Minnesota (Oct. 1) and at Maryland (Oct. 8).

The 6-3, 220-pound Graham was the only Boilermaker defender to play all 78 snaps vs. Penn State, finishing with six tackles and a pass breakup. The Detroit native has 27 career starts and didn't figure to come off the field often in 2022, playing a unique hybrid linebacker/safety position.

With Graham out, Purdue likely will turn to redshirt junior Jacob Wahlberg vs. physical teams and on running downs. Against spread teams, fifth-year senior Chris Jefferson will play Graham's unique role. Redshirt freshman Yanni Karlaftis--a LEO--also could figure in, along with redshirt sophomore Ben Kreul.

During training camp, Graham received a scare when he tweaked a hamstring that caused him to miss several practices. Purdue already has lost two players to season-ending injuries in training camp: TE Garrett Miller (knee) and DT Damarjhe Lewis (ankle).