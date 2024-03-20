When Ken and Shannon Thieneman walked inside Mollenkopf Athletic Center on Tuesday morning, Purdue's star safety knew something was up.

With his teammates and parents watching, Dillon Thieneman looked up as his banner was unveiled alongside Purdue's 49 other All-Americans in program history. Head coach Ryan Walters presented the newly minted banner to Thieneman on day one of the Boilermakers' spring practice, and as he's done over the last year, sang praises for the star defender.

"It's a great story, right? Like you got a freshman from right down the street, who stays home and accomplishes what he accomplished. 106 tackles and six interceptions, that's crazy," Walters said of Thieneman. "His legacy will now be etched in Purdue history forever and to do that in year one is remarkable and the scary thing is he's only gonna get better. That's just a start," Walters said.

The selfless Thieneman knows what the honor means for him and his career, but quickly deflected the praise to his teammates.

"It feels great. I never thought I'd be able to make it this far. I kind of, at the beginning I was like, put my head down, see where I can go. Then we made it pretty far but the journey is not done," Thieneman said. "I gotta owe it to my teammates, my teammates are the real reason that I was able to get up there."

The on-field accomplishments speak for themselves. 106 tackles, setting a new Purdue freshman record, along with six interceptions and 74 solo tackles that placed him in the top three nationally. Not to mention All-Big Ten honors and the aforementioned All-American status as a true freshman.

What the Indiana native has shown between the lines makes him one of the best defenders in the Big Ten, but what Ryan Walters and safeties coach Grant O'Brien observe off the field is what makes Thieneman special.

It started during winter workouts prior to the start of last year's spring practice, where O'Brien saw the attention to detail and commitment in routine workouts. Thieneman quickly showed he belonged, despite not having reached the playing field, which he continued to prove into the summer, then fall camp and ultimately for the entirety of his freshman campaign.

"That's when I really saw he's got a mental skill set to do something special because of how he approaches a simple task," O'Brien said. "I was like this guy might have something special and then it obviously translated to production on the field."

That performance came as no surprise to O'Brien, who gawked at his consistency on a day to day basis.

"It's just first of all consistency. You know, he's consistent in how he handles his business on and off the field. [He] handles himself from a mature standpoint. And I think his character bleeds into his work habits, his consistent work habits, which bleed into his actions," O'Brien said. "He's someone you can rely on, who pours into others. He's resilient. He's competitive. And it all just bundles into someone who who can compete at a high level and that's what he did this past year."