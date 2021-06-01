Leon Burtnett has passed away

Leon Burnett, who built some of the best defenses in Purdue history before becoming Boilermaker head coach, has passed away. He was 78.

Burtnett was the Boilermakers head coach from 1982-86, compiling a 21-34-1 overall record and a 17-25-1 Big Ten mark.

His best season was 1984, when he led Purdue to a 7-5 record and berth in the Peach Bowl. That season, the Boilermakers defeated Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan. Burtnett was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Purdue wouldn't go to another bowl until 1997, Joe Tiller's first season.

Burtnett's last game as head coach in 1986 is one of the most iconic in school annals. After being forced to resign three weeks earlier, Burtnett led Purdue to a stunning 17-15 upset of Indiana. The Boilermakers famously warmed up in black jerseys and then returned wearing gold jerseys after reconvening in the locker room. Burtnett went 4-1 vs. the Hoosiers in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Even more noteworthy from the upset of Indiana in 1986 was how Burtnett deployed his star senior cornerback Rod Woodson, using him on offense, defense and special teams. On defense, Woodson finished with 10 tackles, one PBU and a forced fumble. On offense, he rushed 15 times for 93 yards and had three catches for 67 yards. On special teams, Woodson had two kickoff returns for 46 yards and three punt returns for 30 yards.

Woodson was one of many future NFL players that Burtnett coached during his Purdue head coaching tenure, joining Jim Everett, Cris Dishman, Mark Jackson, Scott Campbell, Rodney Carter, Ray Wallace, Don Anderson, Bruce King, Calvin Williams, Jerrol Williams and Fred Strickland, among others.

Noted for his ability to recruit, Burtnett wooed and signed Jeff George, considered by most to be the No. 1 prep player in the nation in 1985. Burtnett was replaced in 1987 by Fred Akers (who passed away in December 2020), which spurred George to famously transfer after his 1986 freshman season to first Miami (Fla.) and then Illinois.



Burtnett took a job coaching running backs with the Indianapolis Colts in 1987 under Ron Meyer, a former Purdue player and coach who was reportedly set to become the Boilermaker head coach before the Colts grabbed him.



Burtnett also coached a walk-on from Indianapolis named Kevin Sumlin, whom would earn a scholarship and become a starting linebacker. Sumlin went on to be a head coach at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona. He had Burtnett on his staff at Houston.

"He was my coach, teacher and mentor," Sumlin told GoldandBlack.com. "A man who believed in me enough to give me a scholarship. I am forever grateful."

Tony Visco, a linebacker from 1983-87, appreciated Burtnett.

"He talked about perseverance, challenges, stay the course," said Visco. "Work hard, dedication. That year we beat Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, no one expected us, believing in yourselves."

Burtnett came to West Lafayette from Michigan State in 1977, hired by first-year coach Jim Young to be defensive coordinator. That's when Burtnett's star rose, crafting the famed "Junk Defense" that helped the Boilermakers reach bowls in three consecutive seasons from 1978-80. Led by quarterback Mark Herrmann, the 1979 Purdue team is the only one in school history to tally 10 victories.



"Leon was the defensive coordinator during the Jim Young era and was extremely well liked by our team," said Pete Quinn, who played center for the Boilermakers from 1977-80 and is part of the Purdue radio broadcasts. "His defenses were sometimes over shadowed by the offense but were a big reason our teams enjoyed the success that we did.



"The 'Junk Defense' was always one of the top rated defenses in the country and produced great players like Keena Turner, Tom Kingsbury, Bill Kay, Calvin Clark, Marcus Jackson and Ken Loushin. Many of his players kept in contact with Leon over the years and he will be missed."