Purdue inducted eight great Boilermakers into their Athletics Hall of Fame today.

Leading the way, was longtime Athletic Director, Morgan Burke. Burke lead Purdue Athletics from 1993 to 2016, before Mike Bobinski took over. Burke saw improvements in a variety of athletic facilities during his 23-year tenure. Including Mackey Arena Renovations, a new swimming facility, and improvements to Ross-Ade Stadium.

Camille Cooper, a Purdue Women's Basketball Great, was also named to the hall of fame. Camille won a national championship and was a national runner-up during her time at Purdue.

Joe Corso was an All-Time Great for Purdue Wrestling. In 1975, his senior year, he won the Big Ten 126 Pound, weight class. He went on to place 3rd in the national tournament. After college, he was a 10-time freestyle wrestling champion and helped as an assistant coach at Purdue.

Walter Jordan, who Jace is featuring in a podcast today, was also named to the Hall of Fame. Jordan was a standout all four years at Purdue, he was All-Conference twice during his four seasons. Overall, he averaged 16.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG.

Darlene Renie, who was a Purdue great in terms of her athletic performance, has also been a long-time assistant coach for the women's swimming and diving program. She was Purdue's first female swimmer to be named an All-American when she was an athlete.

Stu Schweigert, was a fan favorite under Coach Tiller. He was one of the highest-ranked Purdue recruits to ever commit to Coach Tiller. He was an All-Big Ten Member twice and was a second-team All-American in 2003.

Lauren Sesselmann was one of the best Women's Soccer players in Purdue's history. She set six records during her time at Purdue and was named All-Conference two times She would go on to play on the Canadian National Team from 2011 to 2015.

Lastly, Alex Yunevich, who graduated from Purdue in 1932, went on to have a 45-year-long coaching career. During World War Two, he put his career on pause, joining the Navy to fight for America.



