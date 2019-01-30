Analysis ($): What It Means | Rivals Analyst

Purdue didn't have to wait long for its first Class of 2020 commitment, as Wisconsin linebacker Ben Kreul announced his decision for the Boilermakers Wednesday afternoon.

One of the top prospects in Wisconsin this year, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kreul had also been offered early by Nebraska and Iowa State.

"Playing in the Big Ten has been a dream of mine since I was young, and so it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up on," Kreul said. "And Purdue's headed in the right direction. The coaching staff is doing a great job and things are only going to get better for them."

Kreul made three visits to Purdue — for a practice last spring, then for its home games against Missouri and Wisconsin. Those trips, along with his long-standing correspondence with multiple Boilermaker coaches, helped forge the relationship that led to his early decision.



"I'll be spending the next four or five years with these guys, so relationships are a really big part of this," Kreul said. "If you're not going to have fun with the people you're around, then it's not going to fun overall.

