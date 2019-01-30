Purdue's first 2020 commitment, Ben Kreul jumped at its offer
Purdue didn't have to wait long for its first Class of 2020 commitment, as Wisconsin linebacker Ben Kreul announced his decision for the Boilermakers Wednesday afternoon.
One of the top prospects in Wisconsin this year, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Kreul had also been offered early by Nebraska and Iowa State.
"Playing in the Big Ten has been a dream of mine since I was young, and so it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up on," Kreul said. "And Purdue's headed in the right direction. The coaching staff is doing a great job and things are only going to get better for them."
Kreul made three visits to Purdue — for a practice last spring, then for its home games against Missouri and Wisconsin. Those trips, along with his long-standing correspondence with multiple Boilermaker coaches, helped forge the relationship that led to his early decision.
"I'll be spending the next four or five years with these guys, so relationships are a really big part of this," Kreul said. "If you're not going to have fun with the people you're around, then it's not going to fun overall.
COMMITED‼️#BoilerUp 🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/D2vciF4ZlH— Ben Kreul (@BenKreul7) January 30, 2019
Along with the Nebraska and Iowa State offers, Kreul held one from Western Michigan, while also fielding interest from Michigan State, Penn State, Colorado and Iowa, among others.
Some interested parties looked at him, he said, as a potential defensive end or edge-rusher prospect.
Seeking to become more physical between the tackles, though, Purdue was linebacker all the way in its messaging to him, jibing with the skill set that helped him record around 130 tackles as a junior at Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the Milwaukee suburbs.
"I always want to be the most physical player on the field," Kreul said. "I always want people to know where I am on the field. I like to hit, I like the contact. That's not something I'm going to shy away from.
"But at the same time, I think I have a good feel for the ball and I can make good reads off the quarterback's eyes and fit holes, that type of thing. That's something else I like about my game."
