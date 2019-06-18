Purdue had one of its top defensive targets on campus this past weekend for his official visit, as Michigan's Jordan Turner used his second OV to see the Boilermakers.

Again.

It was at least his third campus visit to West Lafayette, this time affording him a chance to see more of its campus and "what a day would be like" as a player on Purdue's team.

"They're a real possibility, me going there," Turner said. "Every time I've been there it's been a great experience."