Linebacker Roman Pitre commits to Purdue

Purdue has landed another of its top early defensive targets, as Louisiana linebacker Roman Pitre committed to the Boilermakers on Friday over an offer from Arizona State and others.

"It was education and academics," Pitre said, "getting to the play in the Big Ten and go to a very good school."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge — one of a slew of Louisiana players Purdue has targeted — decided on the Boilermakers earlier this week.

"I was on the phone with Coach (Jeff) Brohm and he was telling me he felt like I was a great fit," Pitre said, "and that I was a priority.

"That kind of did it."

Brohm told Pitre he'll be expected to play early in his career. Linebacker is something of an urgent need and Pitre was one of Purdue's earliest priorities for its strong-side position.

"I just want to be a Swiss Army knife on defense," Pitre said. "I just want to be able to do everything, get sacks in the backfield, some interceptions, big hits, just make plays everywhere."

Pitre's commitment comes three weeks after he officially visited West Lafayette, and a week after he visited Arizona State. He was considered near-by Louisiana-Lafayette.

His pledge comes on the precipice of Purdue's final official visit weekend of June, and a likely-to-come string of commitments as the summer visit season concludes and the calendar turns to July.