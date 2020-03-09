All eyes have been on the defense this spring.

There is a curiosity factor surrounding new coordinator Bob Diaco and the schemes he plans to use. At his previous stops running defenses at places like Louisiana Tech, Nebraska and Notre Dame, among other schools, Diaco has employed a 3-4 scheme as his base alignment. But he has been quick to point out that he also liberally uses a 4-3 alignment.

"There fundamentally are things we begin from a teaching perspective," Diaco said earlier this spring. "But it’s not a secret. Anyone who has studied me knows we are in as much three-down as four-down. It's almost 50-50, to be honest.”

Whether it's a 3-4 or a 4-3, no position group is more critical to the success of Diaco's defense than the linebackers. And that unit has a lot to prove in 2020 for the Boilermakers, especially with Markus Bailey and Ben Holt gone.

“We have been flying around, the energy has been great,” said junior Jaylan Alexander. “It’s always good to get back to football.”

And Alexander thinks the linebackers need to be the centerpiece of a defense that struggled in 2019, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 ypg), 13th in passing defense (243.8 ypg), 13th in total defense (436.3 ypg) and 12th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg).

“Always,” he said. “That’s with every defense. … What’s the first thing you look at? The linebackers. Do they make their run fits? Do they hit? Are they fast? Are they good in coverage? They’re in the middle of the defense.”

During the open practices the first week of spring ball, Purdue had JC transfer DaMarcus Mitchell and sophomore Jalen Graham lined up at outside linebacker at the "Cat" and "Dog" spots, respectively. Alexander and senior Derrick Barnes were lined up as inside linebackers. Fifth-year senior Semisi Fakasiieiki is another key player at inside linebacker.

“Jalen Graham, I think, has had a good spring,” said Jeff Brohm. “He was up and down during the season a little bit just because a lot was thrown at him and he was young. He seems like he’s settling in. He has to be a very, very good player for us.”

Barnes is a key player who played the “Leo” spot--a hybrid linebacker/end--along the line last season after being a linebacker his first two years on campus. He feels more comfortable back at linebacker.

“Yes, I do,” Barnes said this spring. “Been playing it my whole life. It’s definitely home to me. But I always have been a team player.”

The 6-1, 245-pound Barnes seemed to take to Leo last season. He ranked second on the team in tackles with 63 and tied George Karlaftis for the squad lead in sacks with 11.5 Barnes also was second in TFLs with 11.0. How will he transition back?

“Focus on different keys,” he said. “As far being a linebacker and not a d-end, it gives me an edge in case I was to rush off the edge. It’s fun doing both. I think transferring from d-end to linebacker, basically you are in the open field, being more explosive, more productive.”

Story continues below video