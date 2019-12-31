Tom Mitchell, in his ninth year at Purdue as head of compliance for Purdue Athletics sat down with Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick for a recent edition of “Gold and Black LIVE.” Here is that he had to say about his jobs and some of the challenges topics of NCAA gambling and name, image and likeness legislation.

GoldandBlack.com: Give us a quick rundown of what your job is.



Mitchell: The way I like to explain it is if you think of it in terms of a pyramid, having four major levels to it, the bottom base level is going to be education. The primary thing we do is answer questions, put together presentations, and try to educate whether through emails or in person with our coaches, with our student athletes, with our staff, and with our donors.

The next layer would be monitoring. That would be us checking on comp ticket lists, checking on contacts, the off campus recruiting that our coaches do, practice hour limits, those kinds of things.

The next to the top layer, which again would be smaller, would be policies and procedures. We are right at policies and procedures based upon the rules that we are educating on, and we have systems in place to monitor those and make sure the systems are working, that they are educating, that they are self-reporting.

The last piece would be enforcement. That will be some of the smaller-type violations. That’s to show that you get educated, and you have systems in place. People are going to make mistakes, honest mistakes. That’s good, because then, if they are self-reporting, it means your systems work. It means you have institutional control.

GoldandBlack.com: So they know what their mistakes are?

Mitchell: Exactly. I think when you look at schools that don’t have any violations in a year, it makes you scratch your head. We have anywhere between 12-17 per year in the nine years I’ve been here.

It is a good sign that our coaches and staff are aware of the rules. So they are coming to us ahead of time saying “We want to do this, but we know we can’t.” So we’re able to try to find a way to do it permissively and file a waiver (with the NCAA).

GoldandBlack.com: What’s the biggest challenge for you and how have you seen compliance change during your tenure?

Mitchell: I think my biggest challenge is that the rules are constantly changing. Every year, there’s a whole other cycle of legislative changes, and the interpretations can change at any given time. It is the way you have to apply and interpret those changes. That’s by far the biggest challenge for every single compliance person across the country.

GoldandBlack.com: What is unique about working in compliance at Purdue?

MitchelI: It is knowing that not all of the people that work in the athletic department are Purdue grads, but there is a fair amount. I find the non-Purdue love the place as much as the love the people that went here. Both groups don’t’ want to do anything to hurt it (Purdue’s reputation). And that’s unique.

Our student athlete, that profile, is also very unique. I think I’m smart, and I have athletes that have told me about their major and what they’re doing and I don’t get what they’re saying. I’m intently listening (trying to allow them to teach me).

My friends in the business at other schools tell me some of the big power coaches are difficult. I’ve got friends that they can’t even talk to those folks. They have to go through two or three different people. But there, Coaches Brohm, Shondell and Painter (to name a few) are great. If I need to call them or if my staff needs to call them, we have an open dialogue. That’s really one of the key things. We don’t have those barriers and layers.

We have fantastic support from the top. Our board is committed to doing things the right way, they are committed to backing what our mission is because we are committed to students first and athletes. President Daniels has been phenomenal. Just from a leadership standpoint, but also from a compliance standpoint. (Former athletics director) Morgan (Burke) was one of the best, he was a legend. So I obviously was a little nervous when he was going to retire but I couldn’t say enough nice things about Mike (Bobinski). He’s been fantastic. That’s not just because he gave me more staff. When you have great leadership, it really makes it easy to do what you need to do to get things done.

GoldandBlack.com: Did it surprise you that Indiana adopted the gambling legislation quickly?

Mitchell: I think nationally, when the Supreme Court made the decision in 2018, everyone was paying attention. Which states are going to go first? Growing up in Indiana, I’m not going to lie, I was a little surprised that you couldn’t buy alcohol on Sundays for I don’t know how long. We didn’t have daylight savings time, and yet we were really early adopters. That was a little surprising.



