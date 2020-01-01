



Joe Barry Carroll joined Alan Karpick for a recent interview on ‘Gold and Black LIVE’. A 1980 a graduate of Purdue’s Krannert School of Management, Carroll was first team All-American in 1980 and led Purdue to its most rec appearance Final Four. He was also a overall first pick of the 1980 NBA Draft (Golden State Warriors) and played in the league for NBA and played for 11 years.

Carroll, who now lives in Atlanta is an artist, author, and financial advisor. His paintings have been on display at Purdue’s Black Cultural Center and at the greater Lafayette Museum of Art and in other locations around the country. Carroll had much to say on a variety of topics including his new book “My View from Seven Feet.”

GoldandBlack.com: In your artwork and in your books you embraced the difficulty of growing up poor in the south (Arkansas, before moving to Denver in high school) without making it seem difficult. How do you do that?



Carroll: I appreciate the compliment, but I think it’s just a process for any of us. I think we just have to keep moving. People will ask me questions because of the way I write in the book, it seems like perhaps I know something that I really don’t because I’m just showing up and trying again and again because we have to keep going. But sometimes writing a book suggests that you know more than you do, and you don’t. You’ve just written a book and collected your thoughts there as any of us do in kind of a reflective way.

GoldandBlack.com: You are also quick to give credit when taking someone else’s work and then you interpret it as you view it to make. That’s an interesting way of looking at it.

Carroll: We all are. The world is too old to come up with anything original. Whatever we see is somebody’s interpretation of what it’s going to be, what it is for them. I think that’s fine. I don’t try to copy people, but I’m filtering my life experiences through these ideas, this theology.

GoldandBlack.com: You are also trying to get more exposure to African Art with the help of the Zamora family and the Black Cultural Center at Purdue, and your work too. Was that the plan when you began working on your art of did it just evolve?

Carroll: We spent a lot of time talking about the idea of something. Once you get past the idea and brainstorming, you actually have to think on it. Now we’re moving. Once we agreed with the Zamora family to take this work on, we cataloged it, I created a trust. I’m the sole trustee so I don’t have to caucus with a lot of people.

But you’re looking for creative ways to get the work out there, to have the world see it because it’s really important to the Zamoras that everyone sees the work, especially younger people to understand the traditions of Africa and other traditions of the world, because they originate a lot of the language on a lot of these values.

I was trying to find a creative way, instead of just going to someone and saying ‘can I post these artifacts to where people can walk in and walk out’, I wanted to make them relatable.

African Art, because of the rituals and history surrounding it, sometimes it’s viewed as inaccessible or in this vaulted place that people can’t reach, and I thought if we related it to our own lives on a daily basis, that maybe we would have a greater chance to share the importance of it. I think it’s happening, that’s the comments I’m getting from people that it makes more sense to them now.

GoldandBlack.com: Art is you avocation, what does your day job look like?

Carroll: I am an investment advisor. I manage money for high network families, so mostly athletes. Anywhere from five to some have as much as 20 million. I just help them preserve their wealth and approach the whole culture of wealth and what I hope is a more healthy and holistic way.

GoldandBlack.com: Does your art and your vocation complement each other?

Carroll: They do for me. I’m a client so I have to stay on top the research and I understand everything for my own personal needs and requirements. It also gives me a balance. I need these two things. In my studio, on one side it has a desk and computer screens and research and graphs and all of that. On the other side is an easel. You kind of toggle back and forth. It keeps me sane and healthy.”

GoldandBlack.com: How does one go about buying your art? They are up for exhibit but do you also sell paintings?

Carroll: They will be available for sale one day. Right now, I’m trying to keep the entire show (for exhibit). There’s about 100 pieces I have, and I want to keep them all in-tact for now because I like to have the flexibility to travel the show. For me, especially since I don’t work full-time as an artist, I just keep everything right now (simple) so that it can travel as the opportunities present themselves

GoldandBlack.com: This painting is from your new book, “My View from Seven Feet,” talk about this painting. This is interesting because your father is in there.

Carroll: This is my father’s face and the hat reoccurs in many of my compositions. The outfit is just an old outfit from Elizabethan almost garb. Down lower, there’s fabric from one of my mother’s old fashioned pictures of Jesus, Martin Luther King, and the crucifixion that most Christians have in the house. I just kind of put all that together.



