Local connection helped Purdue land Mo Omonode

West Lafayette High School's Mo Omonode took his recruiting process deeper than he might have initially expected, but his ultimate decision wound up right down the street.

The Class of 2022 defensive tackle committed to Purdue Monday evening, bringing to a close a bit of an unconventional process that saw him legitimately consider Arkansas State due to the relationship he'd built with that staff and the opportunity they didn't just offer him, but virtually guaranteed him.

When all was said and done, though, the local school was too strong a draw.

"I love the community and wanted to stay by home, with my family here," Omonode said Tuesday evening. "And I love (Purdue's) coaches."

It's not just about proximity, but opportunity, the chance to play in the Big Ten.

"That was always my plan," Omonode said. "I grew up watching Big Ten football. I've always thought I had the skills. You see people (playing at that level) and think, 'OK, I can do that.' I was big for me (to get that chance), but it's always been my goal and I expect to get my goals."

Now, another local recruit for Purdue, something that's become pretty common, as numerous Anthrops and Karlaftises have dotted the roster over the years.

"I have to put in extra work," Omonode said of being a local playing for Purdue. "There will be expectations. People know me."

During the summer, Omonode worked out for Purdue's coaches and showed them enough with his quickness, tenacity and strength to merit an offer, while other higher-level programs likely were deterred by his lack of prototypical defensive tackle dimensions.

The 6-footish, 270-pounder says he's been shaped as a player in part by his need to offset his lack of ideal height.

How he's done it ...

"Energy, for sure," Omonode said. "I give a lot of effort. I move quick and I think I have pretty good hands and I think I'm strong enough to handle dudes who are bigger than me."

Omonode will graduate from West Side mid-year and enroll at Purdue spring semester, forsaking his senior wrestling season.