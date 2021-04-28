Paul McMillan has been a Purdue target for years now, and though some things have changed around West Lafayette of late, that remains the case.

The Rivals.com four-star guard was recruited for Purdue primarily by Micah Shrewsberry, who's since left to become the head coach at Penn State. The new-look Boilermaker staff also jumps back head-first into the point guard market after it held a commitment for months from Philly's Jameel Brown, who reopened his recruitment following Shrewsberry's departure.