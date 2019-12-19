Look Ahead: The 2021 recruiting cycle for Purdue
The 2020 class — or at least most of it — is signed and now 2021 comes to the forefront.
The process doesn't begin now for Purdue for its next signing class; the process began months, years in some cases, ago.
An early projection on need.
LINEBACKER
Purdue aimed to restock the position with Its 2020 class, but more will be needed, and this remains a spot where the Boilermaker program is seeking that breakthrough recruit, like the ones it's gotten at so many other positions under this staff.
That undercurrent adds extra importance to an already important recruit: West Lafayette High School's Yanni Karlaftis. The younger brother of Purdue freshman star George Karlaftis is one of the best linebacker prospects in the country, and will assuredly be a Day 1 priority for Purdue's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach — both if they turn out to be two different people — once they're in place.
