As Purdue's eyes turn to what comes next, the 2020-2021 season, a little earlier than was expected, the Boilermakers should have much to look forward to next season.

There may not be a team in the Big Ten next season capable of improving more from one year to the next than the Boilermakers, whose 16-15 regular season wasn't quite what the program had become used to, but did come against a schedule considered the strongest in college basketball by some measures and was good enough to put Purdue 32nd in the final NET rankings despite a "final" record of just a game over .500 overall.

If the roster holds as projected, Purdue is due to welcome back a seasoned core, but also bring in a robust group of potentially highly influential newcomers.

Here are five themes to consider regarding Purdue's threshold for improvement.