Looking Ahead: Purdue Quarterbacks
With 2018 in the rear view mirror, Purdue has its eyes cast toward next fall. And the work begins in spring football for a program coming off a 6-7 record.
As Year 3 of the Jeff Brohm Era is dawning, the program is coming into maturity. And it’s ahead of schedule with an aggregate 13-13 mark the last two years. For perspective, Purdue won nine games total the four seasons pre-Brohm. Few could have envisioned the Boilermakers going to bowls each of Brohm’s first two seasons. Now, Purdue looks to push the bar higher.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news