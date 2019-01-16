With 2018 in the rear view mirror, Purdue has its eyes cast toward next fall. And the work begins in spring football for a program coming off a 6-7 record.

As Year 3 of the Jeff Brohm Era is dawning, the program is coming into maturity. And it’s ahead of schedule with an aggregate 13-13 mark the last two years. For perspective, Purdue won nine games total the four seasons pre-Brohm. Few could have envisioned the Boilermakers going to bowls each of Brohm’s first two seasons. Now, Purdue looks to push the bar higher.