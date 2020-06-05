Looking Ahead: Purdue's Class of 2022 recruiting targets
More: Rivals.com's 2022 rankings
Purdue has four scholarships at the moment to fill for a 2022 recruiting class for which it'll likely have to travel far and wide for players.
Here's a look at some of the early targets and prospects from the rising high school junior class.
THE EARLY OFFERS
The forward from Gary West Side is coming off an ACL injury, but that won't bar him from being a very, very highly recruited player. Purdue and Indiana were the first two to offer last summer, but Washington should be a national, likely blueblood-level recruit. Purdue has recruited Washington actively since the eighth grade.
Purdue has a connection to the Minneapolis area wing/forward, as his family is from the Lafayette/West Lafayette area originally. The Boilermaker coaching staff seized on that connection very early on, offered Heide last spring and figures to now make him one of its highest 2022 priorities. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa State and Texas are among the others who've offered, but his recruitment may only just be beginning.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news