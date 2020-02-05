Exit Interview: Brycen Hopkins

The tight end position suffered a big loss with the departure of Brycen Hopkins, who was named the 2019 Big Ten Tight End of the Year. The staff will work to develop a new No. 1 target this spring. There appears to be some good options. In fact, the position looks to be a strength in 2020 even with Hopkins' departure.

Here is a snapshot of Purdue's tight end situation with spring football around the corner.

WHAT WE KNOW

Hopkins leaves a big void. The 6-5, 245-pound Nashville native and son of former NFL offensive tackle Brad was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2019 as a fifth-year senior. He went out with a bang, finishing the season with 61 catches for 830 yards and seven TDs. Those totals led all Big Ten tight ends. Hopkins left campus as an all-time great tight end with 130 career catches for 1,945 yards and 16 TDs.

Sophomore Payne Durham showed potential last season for first-year tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. Durham made nine catches for 82 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per grab. The 6-5, 255-pound Georgia native made the most of his limited receptions, as four of his nine catches went for touchdowns.



Depth took a hit when junior Darius Pittman surprisingly transferred after the first game in 2019. Sophomore Jack Cravaack was moved from defensive end/linebacker to tight end last season. He has work to do.



WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

Durham showed potential last season and has to be considered the presumptive No. 1 option. He is a big-body tight end who has improved his blocking and shown sticky hands, especially in the red zone.

Kyle Bilodeau arrived as a four-star prospect from Virginia. The 6-5, 245-pound Bilodeau impressed coaches with his ability to pick up the offense. Garrett Miller, a 6-5, 250-pound Texan with long blonde hair, is a good athlete. The staff likes his hands. Bilodeau and Miller each got their feet wet last season as true freshmen. Bilodeau played in three games, two at tight end, and took part in three snaps at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Miller played in four games, per PFF, all on special teams. Each retained their redshirt.



It doesn't appear as though Purdue will sign any tight ends in the Class of 2020, so this likely will be the group it takes to camp in August.

NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Payne Durham, sophomore

2. Kyle Bilodeau, redshirt freshman

3. Garrett Miller, redshirt freshman