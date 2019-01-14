Tom Campbell

More: Purdue 2019 recruits | 2020 offers Purdue's coaches return to the road this month to recruit, with their 2019 class complete, at least for the time being. The 2020 class is up next. Here's a look at some themes sure to come up during the 2020 cycle.

CAN PURDUE MATCH ITS 2019 SUCCESS?

Sure, why not? Purdue has signed a class that as of today ranks 25th nationally according to Rivals.com. When the traditional, or "late," as you can now call it, signing period hits on the first Wednesday of next month, Purdue might get passed by a few schools. Still, for Purdue to even be in that strata, with a class highlighted by six four-star Rivals.com prospects and the top two players in Indiana, is a feat, one that represents not just progress, but transformation. It will be a tough act to follow, but traditionally, as long as a rebuilding program keeps showing progress and producing momentum, recruiting can improve, as the power of a strengthened brand takes hold, assistant coaches establish themselves in territories, relationships built early start to pay off more, recruits start paying attention to a school earlier in the process and so on. Purdue has done an excellent job getting underclassmen on campus. That paid off in the 2019 class and no different should be expected with 2020. Some of the players who can be counted as priorities from the outset of this cycle haven't just been to Purdue, they've been to Purdue numerous times.

So no one should be surprised if Purdue recruits at a similar level this time around.

That being said, some things set up nicely for Purdue in 2019 that won't in 2020, especially in Indiana, with George Karlaftis' ties to Purdue and with the No. 1 player in the state, David Bell, being a wide receiver — a signature position in the making for Purdue. Rondale Moore's success hit at a great time for Purdue, too.

WILL THINGS HAPPEN AS FAST?

Two years in a row, Purdue's nearly filled its class in June. This year was different, though, because of the newly implemented June official visit window, which set players into decision-making mode much sooner. While runs of June commitments — whether they come from unofficials, officials, camps or none of the above — have been Jeff Brohm's M.O. at Purdue, every year is different, and Purdue did host more in-season official visits this season than the program had in many years. You can do that when your home environment is again worth seeing. And if Purdue does feel like it can recruit a higher level of player earlier, that could give it reason to host fewer summer visits or take fewer summer commitments. Theoretically, at least.

THE OFFENSIVE LINE

From a personnel perspective, Purdue's next step is developing more at the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, which Brohm is committed to in general, eager to allot significant scholarship resources to the offensive and defensive lines. While both will be priorities in 2020, this could be the offensive line's year. Indiana alone has three clear-cut Big Ten-caliber, early-offer-type offensive linemen in Beech Grove's Josh Fryar, Zionsville's Gus Hartwig and Fort Wayne's Randy Holtz. Purdue's had all of them on campus on multiple occasions and could be positioned to grab a piece of that class for itself. Additionally, in Purdue's comfort zone of Louisville, there's John Young, a high school teammate of signee Milton Wright who's going to be a very highly recruited player. Brohm has pulled very highly recruited players out of his native city in each of the past two classes. Also, Tate Johnson will be a very highly recruited player out of Georgia, but Purdue does have an in with him in that his uncle is former Boilermaker center Jim Niedrach.

WHO'S THE QUARTERBACK?

Purdue, as most programs do, will take a quarterback every year. This is a class that will line up with potential vacancy. Assuming the experienced starter on the roster, Elijah Sindelar, holds the job this season, there is now some uncertainty over just when he'll be done, because of his intent to pursue an eligibility waiver to return in 2020. Either way, this is a class where Purdue can recruit telling players the job may be open their freshman season, redshirt freshman or sophomore season at the latest. There of course will be other quarterbacks on the roster to compete for the job — and maybe they'll give Sindelar a run now — but the depth chart vacancy is a recruiter's best friend sometimes. Purdue, as always, will be picky at the position. One player who's fielded an early verbal offer is New Jersey's Michael Alaimo, but the fact Purdue has signed its first two Brohm-evaluated quarterbacks at Purdue from Arizona and California, respectively, serves as reminder it will look far and wide.

PRIORITIES

Taking into account what's signed for 2019 and due to return, a few positions look like potential emphases for 2020. • Offensive Line: Purdue won't know what it has moving forward until its redshirt freshmen and true freshmen have a real chance to do something, but it stands to reason that Purdue will want both quality and quantity. Who doesn't? • Pass Rush: Karlaftis and Dontay Hunter looked like nice gets in 2019 in this area, but it's a significant need for Purdue defensively until proven otherwise. • Defensive Tackle: We'll see how last year's class of freshman signees shapes up all over the defensive line, but the nose tackle position in particular appears light right now, figuratively, not literally. • Running Back: Purdue has some freshmen in the program, but this job could be wide open in 2020, which could give Boilermaker cannon fodder to go get a really good one.

SOME EARLY PURDUE 2020 TARGETS