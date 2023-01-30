Zach Edey continues his dominance of the Big Ten and college basketball as a whole, his odds to win national player of the year have improved to -1000, as of this morning.
The giant leap he made from the end of last season to his junior campaign is one of the most impressive improvements I have seen under Coach Painter. He and Coach Brantley have shown how great they are at getting the most out of their big men, with Zach being the most dominant example.
While Purdue media has noticed all season how great Zach has been, now the national media is taking notice. Being on CBS yesterday at noon opened some eyes to college basketball fans across the nation.
David Jenkins Jr. provided a spark off the bench at Michigan. That trend continued with his coming off the bench yesterday to be Purdue's second-leading scorer, having 11 points. The journeyman point guard has found a home - where he can win.
He has accepted a role here, maybe not one that he expected, he probably thought he would be the starting guard. But as he said yesterday, he will accept any role that is given to him. He just wants to win, you have to love that.
He makes winning plays, few mistakes, and is getting better as the season goes on. Tip of the cap to you, Jenkins, your maturity and experience are exactly what this Purdue Basketball Team needed.
Mackey Arena is the Best Atmosphere in College Basketball
I was in attendance yesterday afternoon, as a fan instead of working the media side. It was great to use my season tickets and be there with all of you. Mackey Arena was as rowdy as it has ever been - I started going to Purdue games in 2000. It truly is a special place that every college basketball fan should try and see.
The whiteout was executed perfectly with the throwback jerseys and was even better as Michigan State tends to do whiteouts during their home games.
Evidently, my assumption of the crowd being rowdy was true, as it has surfaced through Twitter that the crowd may have broken the decibel record, an impressive feat.
Mackey Arena is in the top 3 of college basketball atmospheres, and it is not 2 or 3. I am a bit biased, but I will let Twitter speak for me: