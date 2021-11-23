If you're looking for vitriol between rival coaches, keep looking. You won't find any venom between Purdue's Jeff Brohm and Indiana's Tom Allen.

“Well, Tom is a good person,” said Brohm. “I've gotten a chance to know him. We've gone against each other every year. He's coached high school football in the state and he's coached at Indiana, so I know he takes a lot of pride in representing himself and his university.”