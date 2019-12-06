News More News
Lorenzo Neal announces he's returning to Purdue

Lorenzo Neal will be back at Purdue in 2020, he announced.
Lorenzo Neal will be back at Purdue in 2020, he announced. (Brian Neubert/GoldandBlack.com)
GoldandBlack.com staff

After sitting out the season following last November's ACL Injury In the 2018 regular season finale, Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal announced Friday afternoon that he'll return to the Boilermakers next season as a fifth-year senior.

{{ article.author_name }}