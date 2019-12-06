Lorenzo Neal announces he's returning to Purdue
After sitting out the season following last November's ACL Injury In the 2018 regular season finale, Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal announced Friday afternoon that he'll return to the Boilermakers next season as a fifth-year senior.
More to come ...
🤟🏾🤟🏾 @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/fE3noNpAEJ— Lorenzo Neal (@loneal40) December 6, 2019
