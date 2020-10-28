The early returns on Purdue’s new defense were encouraging.

In the Boilermakers’ 24-20 season-opening triumph vs. Iowa, the defense limited big plays (Iowa’s long run was 21 yards; long pass was 40) and often got off the field on third down (Iowa was 4-of 13). Purdue also generated two turnovers.

Perhaps best of all, with the game on the line and needing a stop to secure victory, the defense delivered by turning away the Hawkeyes’ final attempt. And a d-line that liberally rotated players had a big role in the success vs. Iowa. As the game went on, Purdue's d-line stayed fresh. And that was key late in the game.



“Something that we planned as a defensive staff,” said defensive line coach Terrance Jamison after practice on Wednesday. “I thought it worked out well. To get guys rotated in and out of the game, get in enough plays to get into a rhythm. And, you know, we felt good about the guys who played during preparation and during the game, as well.”

Jamison said he used six linemen on Saturday. And one of those guys was fifth-year senior nose tackle Lorenzo Neal, who was seeing his first action since Nov. 24, 2018, when he hurt a knee at Indiana and missed all of 2019. How did it feel?

“It felt good,” said Neal. “I hadn't been keeping count of how long I hadn't played. I knew it'd been a while. But once I got out there, I was comfortable. And I was just doing my thing, really, just trying to get back into the groove."

Neal played 34 snaps on Saturday, saying he had no conditioning issues. He was credited with just one tackle, but his value extends well beyond numbers. In fact, Neal graded out as Purdue’s fifth-best defender vs. Iowa, per PFF metrics. What did Neal show Jamison?

“You know, showed me a lot of good things,” said Jamison, who estimates the defense was 50-50 playing a three- and four-man line. “Showed me what he had shown me already in practice. You know, he's a 330-pound defensive tackle that can play winning football for us. Now, we just got to keep him moving forward.”

Neal is ready.



“They asked me how I was feeling,” said Neal. “And I was like, ‘I feel good.’ Me and LJ (Lawrence Johnson) were just kind of rotating in as they saw fit … I thought 34 (snaps) was fine. I didn't feel terrible or anything like that.”

How many snaps does Neal think he can play?

“I don't think I have a cap on how many plays I can play," he said. "I think that they probably don't want me getting up 60s and 70s like I had before. I could if I need to, but I think that this team understands we have the depth and the ability to where I don't have to do that.”

