Lorenzo Neal getting 'back into the groove' along a deep Purdue d-line
The early returns on Purdue’s new defense were encouraging.
In the Boilermakers’ 24-20 season-opening triumph vs. Iowa, the defense limited big plays (Iowa’s long run was 21 yards; long pass was 40) and often got off the field on third down (Iowa was 4-of 13). Purdue also generated two turnovers.
Perhaps best of all, with the game on the line and needing a stop to secure victory, the defense delivered by turning away the Hawkeyes’ final attempt. And a d-line that liberally rotated players had a big role in the success vs. Iowa. As the game went on, Purdue's d-line stayed fresh. And that was key late in the game.
“Something that we planned as a defensive staff,” said defensive line coach Terrance Jamison after practice on Wednesday. “I thought it worked out well. To get guys rotated in and out of the game, get in enough plays to get into a rhythm. And, you know, we felt good about the guys who played during preparation and during the game, as well.”
Jamison said he used six linemen on Saturday. And one of those guys was fifth-year senior nose tackle Lorenzo Neal, who was seeing his first action since Nov. 24, 2018, when he hurt a knee at Indiana and missed all of 2019. How did it feel?
“It felt good,” said Neal. “I hadn't been keeping count of how long I hadn't played. I knew it'd been a while. But once I got out there, I was comfortable. And I was just doing my thing, really, just trying to get back into the groove."
Neal played 34 snaps on Saturday, saying he had no conditioning issues. He was credited with just one tackle, but his value extends well beyond numbers. In fact, Neal graded out as Purdue’s fifth-best defender vs. Iowa, per PFF metrics. What did Neal show Jamison?
“You know, showed me a lot of good things,” said Jamison, who estimates the defense was 50-50 playing a three- and four-man line. “Showed me what he had shown me already in practice. You know, he's a 330-pound defensive tackle that can play winning football for us. Now, we just got to keep him moving forward.”
Neal is ready.
“They asked me how I was feeling,” said Neal. “And I was like, ‘I feel good.’ Me and LJ (Lawrence Johnson) were just kind of rotating in as they saw fit … I thought 34 (snaps) was fine. I didn't feel terrible or anything like that.”
How many snaps does Neal think he can play?
“I don't think I have a cap on how many plays I can play," he said. "I think that they probably don't want me getting up 60s and 70s like I had before. I could if I need to, but I think that this team understands we have the depth and the ability to where I don't have to do that.”
'DaMarcus is a weapon wherever he gets lined up'
Forgive DaMarcus Mitchell if he got a little excited on Saturday. You see, he hadn’t won a football game in almost two years prior to Purdue's 24-20 victory vs. Iowa. In fact, he won his first JC game … and never tasted triumph again--until Saturday.
“I'm a real expressive person,” he said. “So, I had a lot of feelings built up. My first win in almost two years.”
Mitchell hopes to keep on winning while being one of several veteran newcomers--JC cornerback Geo Howard and Iowa transfer corner D.J. Johnson also debuted Saturday--on a re-made Purdue defense under coordinator Bob Diaco.
The JC transfer was all over the field vs. Iowa in his Boilermaker debut. The 6-3, 270-pounder is listed as an end on the depth chart, but he also could be seen at outside linebacker.
“I add something new to the defense,” said Mitchell, who says he prefers to come off the line.
D-line coach Terrance Jamison was happy with his effort.
“You know, DaMarcus is a weapon wherever he gets lined up,” said Jamison after practice on Wednesday. “Whether he's in space, whether he's on the defensive line. ... He adds value, for sure.”
Mitchell’s value was evident on Saturday, as he finished third on the team in tackles with six to go along with a TFL.
“I thought DaMarcus did a great job,” said Lorenzo Neal. “I was a little concerned, as anybody, because having your first start be against Iowa is never the easiest thing in the world. They're one of these teams that they've been doing what they do for 50-some odd years and they're great at it. So, it's one of those teams that is tough to play.
"(Iowa) was one of the first games I've ever played here, and I can tell you, I didn't play nearly as well as he did. It was one to forget for me, but he did an excellent job and I'm really proud of him for that because that's not an easy thing to do.”
Mitchell is fueled by a chip on his shoulder. He was unable to play his junior year in high school because of academics. That put him on a path to have to go the JC route. And Mitchell is determined to show he can play at this level … and do well in school.
“That's a big factor,” said Mitchell of the academics of Purdue. “Because many, many people don't get the opportunity to have education, to say you have graduated from Purdue University. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity. So for me, to have that opportunity, I feel I'm more than blessed.”
