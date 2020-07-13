Purdue and the rest of the Big Ten kissed good-bye to non-conference games last week. For the Boilermakers, that may not be a bad thing.

Purdue had one of the more challenging non-conference schedules in the Big Ten as it comes off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019 in Year Three under Jeff Brohm. The Boilers were slated to open the season with a Big Ten game at Nebraska, the Boilermakers then were scheduled to play host to Memphis and Air Force before traveling to Boston College to complete their three-game non-league slate.

Now, Purdue and the rest of the Big Ten will play a 10-game, Big Ten-only slate in 2020. It’s hoped the truncated schedule will allow the league to better manage testing/safety protocols while permitting the league to be nimble if adjustments to the schedule are needed to be made.

While none of Purdue’s three non-league foes are college football bluebloods, they would have been a challenging trio with no lay-ups in the bunch.



Memphis is coming off an historic season that saw the Tigers go 12-2, win the American Athletic Conference and play Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. Yes, Memphis saw its head coach Mike Norvell leave to take the Florida State job, but the Tigers still are welcoming back a lot of talent for what’s a preseason Top 25 club led by star quarterback Brady White.

Air Force also is coming off a double-digit win season, going 11-2 with a Cheez-It Bowl win vs. Washington State in 2019 under Troy Calhoun. Purdue fans may recall that Calhoun was a target for the Boilermaker job when Brohm was hired before the 2017 season.

Any road game is fraught with danger, even a game vs. a Boston College team that is coming off a 6-7 season (went to a bowl) and underwent a coaching change (Steve Addazio to Jeff Hafley). Bottom line: The trip to Chestnut Hill, which would have been the first ever for the Boilermakers, was sneaky dangerous.

Which Big Ten teams are like Purdue, waving good-bye to a challenging slate of non-conference games? Which league schools had weak non-con schedules and wish they could have played the games?

Here’s my take. FYI: The Big Ten had 11 games scheduled vs. Power Five foes; 23 vs. Group of Five and eight vs. FCS.

