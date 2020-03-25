News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 10:08:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana safety Jah'von Grigsby seeing his recruitment take off

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Scotlandville (La.) safety Jah'von Grigsby has continued to see his recruitment take off at the early stages of the spring.Schools like Miami, Kansas, Purdue and Auburn joined the likes of Louisian...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}