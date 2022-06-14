Louisville edge rusher Micah Carter commits to Purdue
Next up on Purdue's commitment list: One of the top players in Jeff Brohm's native Louisville.
St. Xavier defensive end/edge-rusher Micah Carter committed to the Boilermakers Monday, following a weekend official visit. His decision comes right on top of that of Nashville defensive tackle Drake Carlson, as Purdue's building a solid defensive line class.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Carter went with Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and numerous others.
More to come ...
