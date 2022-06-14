 GoldandBlack - Louisville edge rusher Micah Carter commits to Purdue
Louisville edge rusher Micah Carter commits to Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Next up on Purdue's commitment list: One of the top players in Jeff Brohm's native Louisville.

St. Xavier defensive end/edge-rusher Micah Carter committed to the Boilermakers Monday, following a weekend official visit. His decision comes right on top of that of Nashville defensive tackle Drake Carlson, as Purdue's building a solid defensive line class.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Carter went with Purdue over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri and numerous others.

More to come ...

