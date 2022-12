We are less than a week away from Purdue's matchup with LSU at the 2023 Citrus Bowl. Much has been made of the changes surrounding the Boilermaker program with key contributors opting-out, a coaching change and a dozen players entering the transfer portal.

What about Purdue's opponent? LSU comes into the game dealing with similar opt-out and transfer portal departures after an SEC Championship Game appearance against Georgia.

Let's take a closer look at LSU football by the numbers: