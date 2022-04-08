Mackey Arena to undergo $6.7 million renovation

Caleb Furst and his Purdue basketball teammates will get ready for future games in an upgraded locker room as part of an upcoming Mackey Arena renovation.

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved a $6.7 million renovation that not only will reconfigure men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms but also enhance player lounges and expand the John Wooden Club.

“The upcoming locker room project and Wooden Club renovations will continue to elevate our program for our current and future student-athletes and our fans,” 17-year Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “Mackey Arena is already considered one of the premier environments in college basketball, and holds a special place for me as a former player. These improvements will continue to ensure that Purdue Basketball and Mackey Arena remain among the nation’s elite.”

Renovations will focus on modernizing layouts and updating technology, resulting in a more efficient use of existing spaces as well as new athlete amenities.

Additionally, the expansion of the Wooden Club is designed to enhance the donor experience.

Work is scheduled to begin at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The estimated cost will be funded through donor gifts.

“We are incredibly proud of the momentum behind our Purdue Basketball programs and the level of leadership displayed by our coaching staffs,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. “The continued investment in our facilities is a critical component in our ability to build upon the current level of success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with the support of the university as well as our alumni and fans.”